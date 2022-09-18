Champika speaks on establishing a new political force

Member of the Parliament Patali Champika Ranawaka says that a new political force will be formed in the future with the support of all parties.

Speaking during an event held in Badulla, the MP expressed that it is time that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) sees their mistakes and reorganize, and those who do not accomplish it, will be politically wiped out in the future.

“Rajapaksas are attempting to take over power again by using the power of the parliament. That is a serious mistake they are going to make. Now, it is the time for them to leave politics.”

Further, in response to a question about whether he will continue the political journey together with Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), he pointed out that they look forward to implementing moderate and suitable practical work, introducing a political party to the country which can be entrusted especially by the youths and the professional personnel of the country.

The MP further emphasized that he hopes a group of members from the SJB will also join them.

MP Patali Champika Ranawaka, who mentioned that the country currently requires a neutral force within the parliament to change the country, also added that public opinion is a representation that can be done without any election in the parliament.

“There are 108 members of the opposition in the parliament. It should be made 113. Then we can carry on an important journey without being a prisoner of the Rajapaksas,” he said.