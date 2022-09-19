Foreign Minister to lead Sri Lanka delegation to UNGA in New York

September 18, 2022   11:51 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry is scheduled to deliver the Sri Lanka statement at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on 24 September, 2022.

During the visit, he will address several Ministerial level meetings, such as the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the Group of 77 & China, the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, and the NAM Foreign Ministers Meeting. 

He will also have bilateral discussions with the Foreign Ministers of UN Member States. In addition, he will also meet with the highest level of UN Officials in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. 

The Sri Lanka delegation will consist of Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN in New York Mohan Pieris, as well as a senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials of the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in New York. 

The High-level segment of the Session will be held from 20 - 26 September 2022.

