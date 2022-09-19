Few showers expected in several provinces and districts

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.