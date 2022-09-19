Supreme Lanka Coalition to organize series of seminars to address public issues

The new political alliance Supreme Lanka Coalition has decided in their first executive meeting to hold a series of seminars across the island for providing solutions for public issues.

The meeting has reportedly been held for nearly three hours in the Communist Party office and the future course of actions to be taken as a party has been discussed at length.

Suggestions have been raised on the matter of how to act especially in the upcoming elections and the measure to be taken to increase the representation of women.

Further, it has been decided that five members from each party should appear for the meeting and a compulsory representation of one woman among them.

Speaking to the media following the conclusion of the meeting, MP Udaya Gammanpila emphasized that special consideration has been given to women representatives.

“The uniqueness of Supreme Lanka Coalition is that it has not taken control over other parties as other major parties have. Regardless of the length and breadth of the party, each party have the opportunity to appoint five members to the executive council. One of them must be a woman.”

In addition, he expressed that the coalition has decided to hold a series of seminars across the country responding to the people’s issues and that they would implement the solutions whether the government implements the solutions or not.