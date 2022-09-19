Two main accomplices of notorious drug peddlers arrested

Two main accomplices of notorious drug peddlers arrested

September 19, 2022   02:39 pm

Two main accomplices of four organized criminal gang members and notorious drug traffickers have been arrested during two separate raids carried out in Panadura and Hendala areas.

The apprehensions were made by the officers of the Organized Crimes Unit and the Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

According to police, the suspects have been identified as two main accomplices of Balachandran Pushparaj alias “Pukatinna”, Stanley Kennedy Fernando alias “Bumma”, Malsitha Gunaratne alias “Panadura Kudu Salindu” and “Yogu” who are currently away from the country.

More than 40 grams of heroin worth over Rs. 400,000 and Rs. 65,000 in cash which is suspected to have been earned through drug smuggling were also taken into police custody from the possession of the arrested suspects.

