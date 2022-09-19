Buddhist temples to switch off lights on Poya Day to protest tariff hike?

Buddhist temples to switch off lights on Poya Day to protest tariff hike?

September 19, 2022   03:29 pm

A proposal has been presented to the Central Province Maha Sangha Sabha to turn off the lights within all temples across the island on Vap Full Moon Poya Pay, protesting the increase of electricity tariffs at religious places.

The meeting of the Central Province Maha Sangha Sabha was held last afternoon (Sep 18), and a group of Buddhist monks had brought up this proposal informing that the Dayaka Sabha should also be joined together for this purpose.

Following the meeting, Ven. Galaha Sirisantha Thero commented on the matter, stating that in particular, the season of the Katina ceremony is ahead.

Ven. Galaha Sirisantha Thero also expressed that they have a strong suspicion that it is also a conspiracy to keep temples in the dark during the season of Vesak and Poson Poya days, adding that it will not be possible to switch on lights in the temples in near future in view of the current situation.

“The electricity bills in the temples have increased up to five times. The electricity bill of my temple has become Rs 60,000 so far.”

“Today we are making a suggestion to turn off the lights in all temples and leave the temples in dark on the upcoming Poya Day, protesting this issue together with the Dayaka Sabha. In the future, we hope to implement this with a special intervention throughout the country.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Chief Incumbent of Mirisawetiya Rajamaha Viharaya on organic farming

Chief Incumbent of Mirisawetiya Rajamaha Viharaya on organic farming

Chief Incumbent of Mirisawetiya Rajamaha Viharaya on organic farming

Farmers urge govt to start purchasing paddy at proper price immediately

Farmers urge govt to start purchasing paddy at proper price immediately

Tilvin Silva on Colombo Lotus Tower and attempts to receive the public

Tilvin Silva on Colombo Lotus Tower and attempts to receive the public

Suspect arrested over murder of father and son in Keselwatte

Suspect arrested over murder of father and son in Keselwatte

Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend

Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend

Sri Lanka to present debt restructuring, IMF bailout plans to creditors

Sri Lanka to present debt restructuring, IMF bailout plans to creditors

Kandakuliya dry fish manufacturing village now a 'white elephant'

Kandakuliya dry fish manufacturing village now a 'white elephant'

Buddhist temples to switch off lights on Poya Day to protest tariff hike?

Buddhist temples to switch off lights on Poya Day to protest tariff hike?