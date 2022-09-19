UN Resident Coordinator appeals to friends of Sri Lanka

September 19, 2022   04:01 pm

UN Resident Coordinator for Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy has appealed to Sri Lanka’s friends to show solidarity and donate to provide food security and medical supplies for vulnerable Sri Lankans, saying the country’s gains in health care, education and poverty alleviation are threatened by the current crisis.

In a video message posted on her twitter account, she stated that the effects of the economic crisis are far reaching, and is impacting food security, health and education in the island nation. “It is time for friends of Sri Lanka to step up now.”

She urged to help provide food security and medicines for Sri Lanka’s most vulnerable population and an education opportunity for every child.

UN Resident Coordinator’s full message:

“I have had the honour to serve Sri Lanka as the United Nations Resident Coordinator for four years. I have witnessed this country’s progress in health, education and poverty alleviation. Between 2015 to 2020 Sri Lanka was declared free of Polio, Measles, Rubella and the mother to child transmission of HIV. And access to education became nearly universal.” 

“But today Sri Lanka is hurting, hit by the worst economic crisis since its independence and these gains are threatened. The effects of the crisis are far reaching, impacting food security, health and education. It is time for friends of Sri Lanka to step up now.”

“We need your help to provide food security and medicines for Sri Lanka’s most vulnerable population and an education opportunity for every child. Every dollar you donate will help save a life, feed a family, educate a child. It is time to donate now. It is time to join hands in rebuilding Sri Lanka.”

Donate: https://undp.org/srilanka/donate

 

 

