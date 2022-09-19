Seven Lankans rescued from Russian captivity not medical students: State Minister

September 19, 2022   07:49 pm

The seven Sri Lankans in Ukraine who were allegedly captured and tortured by Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region are not medical students, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya confirmed.

Earlier today (Sep. 19), a journalist from Kyiv and Kharkiv region’s police disclosed appalling details about the torture the seven victims had to endure while in captivity of the Russian soldiers.

Addressing the media, State Minister Balasuriya explained that the group of Sri Lankans in question were in an attempt to travel to Europe illegally.

He also explained that all Sri Lankans in Ukraine who wished to return to Sri Lanka were expatriated at the outset of the Russian invasion.

Detailing the victims’ time in Russian captivity, Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, said they had been kept in inhuman conditions, and were forced to work as cleaners. He added that the woman was kept in solitary confinement for two months.

On 16 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that seven Sri Lankan citizens who had been held captive by the Russian soldiers since March were rescued in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka to brief creditors about debt restructuring and IMF bailout plans

Sri Lanka to brief creditors about debt restructuring and IMF bailout plans

Sri Lanka to brief creditors about debt restructuring and IMF bailout plans

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Chief Incumbent of Mirisawetiya Rajamaha Viharaya on organic farming

Chief Incumbent of Mirisawetiya Rajamaha Viharaya on organic farming

Farmers urge govt to start purchasing paddy at proper price immediately

Farmers urge govt to start purchasing paddy at proper price immediately

Tilvin Silva on Colombo Lotus Tower and attempts to receive the public

Tilvin Silva on Colombo Lotus Tower and attempts to receive the public

Suspect arrested over murder of father and son in Keselwatte

Suspect arrested over murder of father and son in Keselwatte

Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend

Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend

Sri Lanka to present debt restructuring, IMF bailout plans to creditors

Sri Lanka to present debt restructuring, IMF bailout plans to creditors