Foreign Ministry to resume attestation & verification process

Foreign Ministry to resume attestation & verification process

September 19, 2022   09:04 pm

The computer system breakdown, experienced in the Attestation & Verification Unit of the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its regional offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Kandy, Kurunegala and Matara has been resolved.

In a press release, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the attestation and verification services would resume from tomorrow (Sep. 20) onwards.

Meanwhile, all other services of the Consular Affairs Division will also continue to be provided, the Foreign Affairs Ministry added.

For further details the visiting service seekers can contact:

• Consular Affairs Division, Colombo 01 - 0112338812/0112338843
• Regional Office, Jaffna - 0212215970
• Regional Office, Trincomalee - 0262223182
• Regional Office, Kandy - 0812384410
• Regional Office, Kurunegala - 0372225941
• Regional Office, Matara - 0412226697

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.19

State Minister's clarification on seven Sri Lankans rescued from Russian captivity

State Minister's clarification on seven Sri Lankans rescued from Russian captivity

Farmers urge govt to purchase paddy stocks for higher prices

Farmers urge govt to purchase paddy stocks for higher prices

Sri Lanka to brief creditors about debt restructuring and IMF bailout plans

Sri Lanka to brief creditors about debt restructuring and IMF bailout plans

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Chief Incumbent of Mirisawetiya Rajamaha Viharaya on organic farming

Chief Incumbent of Mirisawetiya Rajamaha Viharaya on organic farming

Farmers urge govt to start purchasing paddy at proper price immediately

Farmers urge govt to start purchasing paddy at proper price immediately

Tilvin Silva on Colombo Lotus Tower and attempts to receive the public

Tilvin Silva on Colombo Lotus Tower and attempts to receive the public