Foreign Ministry to resume attestation & verification process

The computer system breakdown, experienced in the Attestation & Verification Unit of the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its regional offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Kandy, Kurunegala and Matara has been resolved.

In a press release, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the attestation and verification services would resume from tomorrow (Sep. 20) onwards.

Meanwhile, all other services of the Consular Affairs Division will also continue to be provided, the Foreign Affairs Ministry added.

For further details the visiting service seekers can contact:

• Consular Affairs Division, Colombo 01 - 0112338812/0112338843

• Regional Office, Jaffna - 0212215970

• Regional Office, Trincomalee - 0262223182

• Regional Office, Kandy - 0812384410

• Regional Office, Kurunegala - 0372225941

• Regional Office, Matara - 0412226697