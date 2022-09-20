Two arrested in connection with Keselwatta shooting

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident reported in Keselwatta on September 08, in which a man sustained injuries.

Two gunmen wearing face coverings had broken into a house at St. Sebastian Road in Keselwatta and opened fire at the victim, aged 40 years.

The two suspects were taken into custody on Monday (Sep. 19) by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

One of them was apprehended while in hiding in the area of Kolonnawa along with 7g and 945mg of heroin.

Subsequent investigations led to the seizure of the revolver and two rounds of live ammunition used by the suspect to commit the crime.

The second suspect was taken into custody in the Gunasinghapura area for aiding and abetting the shooting.

The police have found 6g and 720mg of heroin on him.

The two arrestees will be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court later today.

The Colombo Crimes Division is conducting further probes into the incident.