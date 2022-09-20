Parliament to debate National Council resolution today

Parliament to debate National Council resolution today

September 20, 2022   10:03 am

The parliament is meeting today (Sep. 20) for the debate on the resolution to constitute the Parliament Committee called the “National Council”.

The parliamentary session commenced at 9.30 a.m. and the debate will continue from 10.30 a.m. until 5.30 p.m.

National Council will consist of the Speaker of Parliament as the chairperson, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the House of Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the Chief Government Whip and not more than 35 Members of Parliament representing the Ninth Parliament from recognized Political Parties in Sri Lanka as determined by the Leaders of the Political Parties.

Accordingly, the National Council will have the jurisdiction and general responsibilities in order to,

• Determine the general priorities of Parliament to guide the formulation of short, medium and long-term national policies;
• Agree on short and medium-term common minimum programmes in respect of the stabilization of the economy; and
• Arrange special meetings with the Ministers of the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Council, the Chairpersons of the Special Committees and Youth observers of Youth Organizations.

The National Council will be empowered to request reports from Sectoral Oversight Committees, Committee on Public Finance, Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Public Enterprises, Committee on Banking and Financial Services, Committee on Ways and Means, Committee on Economic Stabilization; and any committee controlling public finance.

