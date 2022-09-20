Sri Lankas tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn

September 20, 2022   11:51 am

Sri Lanka’s earnings from tourism in the first 08 months of 2022 has increased to USD 892.8 million or Rs. 246 billion, according to the Central Bank’s latest statistics. 

This is a significant increase compared to the previous year when tourism earning in the first 08 months of 2021 was USD 63.5 million.

Earning from tourism in the month of August 2022 alone is recorded as USD 67.9 million. 

The number of foreign tourists who had arrived in Sri Lanka in the month of August 2022 is 37,760 and the total number of tourist arrivals in the first 8 months of the year is 496,430.

Meanwhile workers’ remittances have decreased from USD 4,224.3 million in the period from January to August in 2021 to USD 2,214.8 million in the same period of 2022.

