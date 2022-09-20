Revenue from Lotus Tower exceeds Rs. 11 Mn since opening

Colombo Lotus Tower Pvt. Ltd. states that the second phase of the tower is expected to be kicked off soon.

It has also been planned to open the third phase of the tower at the beginning of the next year, said the Chief Executive Officer of Colombo Lotus Tower Pvt. Ltd., Major General (Rtd) Prasad Samarasinghe.

As of Sunday (Sep 18), the income generated through public visits to the Lotus Tower was more than Rs. 11 million, with at least 25,000 people visiting the establishment so far.

Major General (Rtd) Prasad Samarasinghe further added that the steps were taken to increase the time period allowed for visiting the tower from today, as a large number of people had gathered to visit it yesterday (Sep 19) as well.

Accordingly, the Lotus Tower will be opened to the public from 12 noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays from tomorrow and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends, Mr Samarasinghe said further.