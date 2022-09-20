SLC and Tom Moody agree to mutually terminate contract

September 20, 2022   01:25 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Executive Committee says it has come to a mutual agreement with Tom Moody, who was functioning as the “Director of Cricket,” to exit from his contract with immediate effect.

The Executive Committee of the SLC, after much deliberation, was of the opinion that Tom Moody’s services are no longer required as he was directly reporting to the Technical Advisory Committee, which has ceased to exist now.

Moody’s appointment as the Director of Cricket, effective March 1, 2021, was made based on a recommendation by the Technical Advisory Committee of the SLC.

Sri Lanka Cricket also expressed gratitude Moody for his contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka during his tenure.

Speaking in this regard, Moody commented, “It was a privilege to service SLC again and I’m proud of what I managed to achieve during my term with the guidance of the Technical Advisory Committee.”

