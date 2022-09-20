16-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

A water cut will be imposed for 16 hours in several areas including Hanwella and Kaduwela tomorrow (Sep 21), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will be effective for the areas of Hanwella, Kahahena, Jalthara – Ranala, Kaduwela, Mapitigama and Dompe.

The water supply will be interrupted for 16 hours from 08.00 a.m. tomorrow (21), the Water Board said.

The NWSDB further mentioned that the water cut is being imposed due to cleaning activities of the underground water tank at Labugama water treatment plant.