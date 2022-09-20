Manusha assures legal actions against those defrauding people promising foreign employment

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara says that legal actions will be taken against people who demand money to provide foreign employment opportunities.

Speaking during an event held in Colombo, the minister expressed that the concerned individuals will be punished by obtaining international assistance, regardless of their status.

“Do not give money to any broker when going abroad, whether to go to Israel, Japan, Korea or to any other country. Many people obtain money and run away. Just don’t get into trouble.”

He added that after the payment of money has been made to the fraudsters, it is much harder to regain that money by complaining against them.

The minister further emphasized that it is a time when there is a great demand to travel abroad, and also it is not feasible to get into some countries, adding that it is necessary to complete the relevant qualifications for getting into certain foreign countries.

“If you are going to Japan, you must learn Japanese. If you are going to Korea, you should learn Korean. Otherwise, it’s all lies if someone asks you for money to send into those countries in shortcuts. All such things that charge money are done by fraudsters.”

Minister Nanayakkara further requested the public to inform any details on such fraudulent activities and individuals, as they are ready to investigate them and initiate legal actions.

He also urged not to get caught by the brokers, adding that even if it is a registered institution which asks for money unnecessarily, such activities should also be informed to authorities.