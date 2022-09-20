Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University

September 20, 2022   04:05 pm

Several students have been hospitalised following an alleged ragging incident which had reportedly occurred at the University of Peradeniya recently.

The incident of a group of students assaulting 11 students, who were dining in one of the canteens of the university, had been recorded on the mobile phone of a student who was present at the time of the incident.

The reason for the attack has been revealed as due to the fact that a group of students who are against ragging were dining in the canteen, despite them being forbidden to dine within that canteen by another group of students.

The students who oppose ragging have reportedly been banned from dining in the said canteen by a group of students who are affiliated with a certain political party, who are carrying out ragging in the university.

Two male and two female students from the Faculty of Law of the University of Peradeniya have been admitted to the hospital with injuries sustained during the incident.

The university administration has decided to suspend three students of the Faculty of Arts in relation to the incident.

