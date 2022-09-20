Basic plan on restructuring CEB to be presented to parliament  Kanchana

Basic plan on restructuring CEB to be presented to parliament  Kanchana

September 20, 2022   06:41 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the basic plan for the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will be presented to the Parliament and passed next month.

Speaking in parliament today (Sep 20), the minister also stated that a new tender system has to be implemented on purchasing coal as the previous company is unwilling to execute the tender due to incorrect interpretations in society on the matter of the coal tender.

“The first coal shipment was supposed to be received in October, but now we have to move into a new tender process all over again,” he added.

“Now ask the people who said that they could provide coal at reduced prices to submit the tenders, as we have to recall the tenders now.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK

Kumara Welgama says Buddhist monks traveling in luxury vehicles are complaining about electricity bill

Kumara Welgama says Buddhist monks traveling in luxury vehicles are complaining about electricity bill

Farmers demand certified price from govt for their paddy

Farmers demand certified price from govt for their paddy

Underworld figure arrested with swords and other weapons in Wellampitiya

Underworld figure arrested with swords and other weapons in Wellampitiya

Water Board officials reveal the unpaid water bills of ministers and state officials

Water Board officials reveal the unpaid water bills of ministers and state officials

Colombo Lotus Towers income in four days exceeds Rs. 10 million

Colombo Lotus Towers income in four days exceeds Rs. 10 million