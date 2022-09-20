Basic plan on restructuring CEB to be presented to parliament  Kanchana

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the basic plan for the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will be presented to the Parliament and passed next month.

Speaking in parliament today (Sep 20), the minister also stated that a new tender system has to be implemented on purchasing coal as the previous company is unwilling to execute the tender due to incorrect interpretations in society on the matter of the coal tender.

“The first coal shipment was supposed to be received in October, but now we have to move into a new tender process all over again,” he added.

“Now ask the people who said that they could provide coal at reduced prices to submit the tenders, as we have to recall the tenders now.”