General Secretary of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), MP Sagara Kariyawasam today urged the venerable Maha Sangha to be patient for the sake of the country for a short period of time, amidst the prevailing situation in the island.

Speaking during a media briefing at the SLPP office, he requested Buddhist monks to light oil lamps around the Bodhi trees and to engage in the Bodhi Poojas as it was done in the past.

He made this observation in reference to the complaint from the Buddhist clergy regarding the increase in the electricity tariffs for Buddhist temples and other religious places of worship.

He also stated that when the IMF supports a country economically, the country should undergo a series of conditions along with that, adding that the situation which has arisen in the country due to obtaining the assistance of the IMF can now be understood.

The MP further mentioned that the country and the people have to face some difficulties economically when we move on to a debt-based economy without rebuilding a national economy within the country.

“I think that people’s electricity and water tariffs have been increased.”

MP Sagara Kariyawasam who mentioned that he has seen that there was a lot of fuss about the increase in the electricity tariff in recent days, further added that the Venerable Maha Sangha also have a huge objection that the electricity tariff of the temples has been increased.

“We respectfully inform our Maha Sangha, that this is not something that the government does willingly. We will be able to do Bodhi Poojas again in the near future with lights. Until then, we request you to be patient for the sake of the country.”