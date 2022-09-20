Mahanayaka Theros write to President over electricity tariff hike

In a letter to the President, the Chief Prelates of the three Buddhist Chapters today request for a methodical and concessionary electricity tariff policy for places of religious worship.

The Mahanayake Theros, informing about the severe difficulty faced by religious places of worship due to the new electricity tariff revision, state that it is regrettable that the concessional electricity tariff system that was given to religious places until now has been cancelled.

The letter further pointed out that an extremely difficult situation has arisen due to the new revision of electricity tariffs, which they say has been done by underestimating the social service provided by religious shrines and treating them at the level of factories generating financial profit.

The joint letter is signed by Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Dr. Warakagoda Dhammasiddi Sri Gnanarathabidhana Mahanayake Thero of the Siyamopali Maha Nikaya – Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Maha Nayaka Thero of Sri Kelayanivasa, Amarapura Maha Nikaya and Maha Nayaka Thero of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Makulewe Wimalaabhidana Thero.