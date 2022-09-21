Sri Lanka expecting financial assurances from bilateral creditors after Friday

Sri Lanka expecting financial assurances from bilateral creditors after Friday

September 21, 2022   10:52 am

Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe says Sri Lanka is expecting to receive financial assurances from bilateral creditors on their willingness to support the country debt restructuring, from Friday onwards.   

He stated that International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursement will start as soon as bilateral creditors give their assurance and willingness to restructure Sri Lanka’s debt, which he said is a crucial step and a priority for IMF fund disbursement.

Speaking during an event held in Colombo, the Central Bank Governor said that in order to establish the economic stability of the country, several decisions should be made regarding the loss-making state enterprises.

He points out that as the first step, decisions will have to be taken on raising electricity tariffs, fuel prices and taxes. The Governor of the Central Bank said that as a second step, there is an opportunity to restructure institutions such as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Dr. Weerasinghe admitted that it would be painful for the society to reach such decisions in the current crisis situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Parliament approves resolution on 'National Council' without a vote (English)

Parliament approves resolution on 'National Council' without a vote (English)

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK (English)

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK (English)