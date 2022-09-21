Woman critical after train collides with car at Pangiriwatta

Woman critical after train collides with car at Pangiriwatta

September 21, 2022   10:54 am

A car in which a couple was travelling, has collided with a train near Pangiriwatta railway station in Nugegoda.

The woman who was travelling in the car has been hospitalized with critical injuries, said Mirihana Police.

The couple, who reportedly reside in close proximity to the Pangiriwatta railway station, were involved in the accident a few minutes after leaving their home and while on their way to Dimbulagala, early this morning (21).

The car had collided with a train travelling from Avissawella to Colombo near the Pangiriwatta railway crossing.

Following the collision, the car had been dragged along the track with the train and stopped in front of Pangiriwatta railway station, the police added.

According to the police, the car, two telephone poles and the headlight of the train have been damaged in the accident.

Mirihana police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Parliament approves resolution on 'National Council' without a vote (English)

Parliament approves resolution on 'National Council' without a vote (English)

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK (English)

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK (English)