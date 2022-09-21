Two including teenage boy killed in attack at Galgamuwa

Two persons including a 16-year-old student have reportedly been attacked and murdered with a hoe in the Palukandewa area of Galgamuwa police division.

According to police, the victims were identified as a 16-year-old boy and 67-year-old male, who were residents of the Abanpola and Galgamuwa areas respectively.

The suspect involved in the murder had reportedly been drunk and destroying the items within the house since yesterday morning.

Later in the evening, he had clashed with his wife’s father and the son of wife’s sister who lives close to their home and had proceeded to attack them with a hoe.

The wife’s father had died on the spot following the attack, while the 16-year-old had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Galgamuwa Hospital, police said.