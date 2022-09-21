Two including teenage boy killed in attack at Galgamuwa

Two including teenage boy killed in attack at Galgamuwa

September 21, 2022   11:08 am

Two persons including a 16-year-old student have reportedly been attacked and murdered with a hoe in the Palukandewa area of Galgamuwa police division.

According to police, the victims were identified as a 16-year-old boy and 67-year-old male, who were residents of the Abanpola and Galgamuwa areas respectively.

The suspect involved in the murder had reportedly been drunk and destroying the items within the house since yesterday morning.

Later in the evening, he had clashed with his wife’s father and the son of wife’s sister who lives close to their home and had proceeded to attack them with a hoe.

The wife’s father had died on the spot following the attack, while the 16-year-old had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Galgamuwa Hospital, police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Parliament approves resolution on 'National Council' without a vote (English)

Parliament approves resolution on 'National Council' without a vote (English)

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK (English)

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK (English)