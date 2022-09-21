Health Minister rubbishes reports of aflatoxin in Thriposha, vows legal action

September 21, 2022   11:22 am

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says that the news reports being circulated claiming that the ‘Thriposha’ distributed among newborn babies and mothers contain the carcinogen called Aflatoxin is completely false.

Speaking in parliament today (21) the Health Minister said there is no Aflatoxin in Thriposha and that legal action will be taken against the health official who made that statement.

“I asked about that story yesterday evening. I say it in this Parliament with responsibility that it is a blatant lie,” Rambukwella said. 

The minister said that he instructed the Secretary to the Health Ministry to take legal action against those involved in spreading this misinformation. 

He said this is a very unfair story because they are attempting to cause panic is society by claiming this contains the carcinogen Aflatoxin and that if they make such a statement, they need to get permission from the secretary.

