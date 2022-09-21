Employee shortage to severely affect train services

Several train journeys will have to be cancelled in near future due to the existing employee vacancies, the Deputy General Manager of Railways, Gamini Seneviratne says.

He emphasizes that a considerable number of employees in the Department of Railways will be retired soon due to the compulsory retirement of public sector employees at the age of 60.

Nearly 50% of the trained employees in the Department of Railways, especially the operational staff such as railway shunters, Cabinman and the technical staff are going to retire, he added.

The General Manager also expressed that already several trains are being cancelled due to the lack of railway guards, claiming that even now the railway services are being conducted with a considerable shortage of operational staff.

“The vacancies will be doubled in the future due to the compulsory retirement age limit and then the existing trains will have to be confined to a large extent”, the lawmaker stated further.

He further pointed out that a Railway Guard will have to serve 07 years to become a chief guard, stating that the department will also experience a shortage of Station Masters, Engine Drivers, junior staff as well as the trained staff.

“We have to pay special attention regarding this issue, if the train services are needed to be maintained at least in the existing state in the future."