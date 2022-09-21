Employee shortage to severely affect train services

Employee shortage to severely affect train services

September 21, 2022   01:03 pm

Several train journeys will have to be cancelled in near future due to the existing employee vacancies, the Deputy General Manager of Railways, Gamini Seneviratne says. 

He emphasizes that a considerable number of employees in the Department of Railways will be retired soon due to the compulsory retirement of public sector employees at the age of 60.

Nearly 50% of the trained employees in the Department of Railways, especially the operational staff such as railway shunters, Cabinman and the technical staff are going to retire, he added.

The General Manager also expressed that already several trains are being cancelled due to the lack of railway guards, claiming that even now the railway services are being conducted with a considerable shortage of operational staff.

“The vacancies will be doubled in the future due to the compulsory retirement age limit and then the existing trains will have to be confined to a large extent”, the lawmaker stated further.

He further pointed out that a Railway Guard will have to serve 07 years to become a chief guard, stating that the department will also experience a shortage of Station Masters, Engine Drivers, junior staff as well as the trained staff.

“We have to pay special attention regarding this issue, if the train services are needed to be maintained at least in the existing state in the future."

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Railway Department explains reason for train delays on Coastal Line

Railway Department explains reason for train delays on Coastal Line

Railway Department explains reason for train delays on Coastal Line

Sri Lanka expecting financial assurances from bilateral creditors after Friday

Sri Lanka expecting financial assurances from bilateral creditors after Friday

Health Minister rubbishes reports of aflatoxin in 'Thriposha', vows legal action

Health Minister rubbishes reports of aflatoxin in 'Thriposha', vows legal action

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)