Supreme Lanka Coalition to join Dullas Alahapperuma?

September 21, 2022   01:59 pm

Discussions are underway regarding the ‘Supreme Lanka Coalition’ working together with the independent group of MPs that quit the government including Dullas Alahapperuma, during upcoming elections, says MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara. 

However, the MP claimed that he has no intention of joining ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’, the main opposition.

He stated this speaking to the media following a discussion held between the party leaders of the ‘Supreme Lanka Coalition’ yesterday (Sep 20).

In response to a question raised by a journalist, he said that they are not yet ready to contest an election.

Answering a question about whether Kumara Welgama will become a challenge for their coalition, he said: “Chandrika is also there, and Kumara Welgama too. You will see how it goes after we enter the contest. Have to be prepared for the match”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Railway Department explains reason for train delays on Coastal Line

Railway Department explains reason for train delays on Coastal Line

Railway Department explains reason for train delays on Coastal Line

Sri Lanka expecting financial assurances from bilateral creditors after Friday

Sri Lanka expecting financial assurances from bilateral creditors after Friday

Health Minister rubbishes reports of aflatoxin in 'Thriposha', vows legal action

Health Minister rubbishes reports of aflatoxin in 'Thriposha', vows legal action

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Vasudeva Nanayakkara says the economic situation is worsening

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

Train delays on Coastal Line cannot be prevented - Railway Department

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

A red light from wildlife conservation officers...

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)