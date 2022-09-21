Levy imposed on sanitary products to be reduced

State Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Geetha Kumarasinghe says that the President has ordered to reduce the taxes imposed on sanitary products.

Speaking in Parliament today (Sep. 21), the state minister further stated that the President has notified to reduce the Ports and Airport Development Levy, Cess Levy and customs duty imposed on imported sanitary napkins.

Meanwhile, a local manufacturer in Sri Lanka has expressed interest to provide sanitary napkins at a rate of Rs. 150 per month for school girls, she added.