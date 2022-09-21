X-Press Pearl disaster: investigations reach final stage

X-Press Pearl disaster: investigations reach final stage

September 21, 2022   04:15 pm

The Attorney General has informed the Colombo High Court today (21), that the investigations regarding the fire that occurred in the vessel ‘X-Press Pearl’ off the sea area near Colombo port are still ongoing.

The case was called before Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatta today.

The state counsel who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General informed the court that the investigations related to the case are presently at the final stage.

The Attorney General also requested for a date for presenting facts before the court, once the investigations are completed.

Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatta, who considered the request ordered for the case to be taken up on November 23.

The Russian captain of the X-Press Pearl ship and the four Directors of the vessel’s local shipping agency representing the X-Press Pearl, were named as the suspects in the case.

