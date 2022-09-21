Parliament should be informed of agreements with creditors - Harsha

Parliament should be informed of agreements with creditors - Harsha

September 21, 2022   06:01 pm

SJB parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva says that if the Government of Sri Lanka is to reach any agreement with external creditors, the Parliament should be informed of the conditions before reaching the agreements.

Speaking in the parliament today (Sep 21), the MP stated that foreign media had reported that the Sri Lankan government agreed with the IMF that it will hold open discussions with all creditors on Friday.

Harsha de Silva further expressed that he thoroughly believes if the government agrees to a debt restructuring program with Sri Lanka’s creditors, that it needs the agreement of both sides of the parliament, as no one knows how long the incumbent government will last. 

“We don’t request for the sensitive information, but it is much better if we are informed on what we are going to tell the creditors and in which direction we are moving,” he added.

He also pointed out that strict conditions need to be followed in order to restructure the debts and those conditions are needed to be passed in the parliament, as this is the first time that Sri Lanka is holding discussions for debt restructuring.

In response to MP Harsha de Silva, Minister Bandula Gunawardene declared that no such agreement has been made as of yet.

“They will inform of the measures and policies to be followed for further credibility. This is not our personal thing to hide,” added the Minister

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Police claim suspect arrested over robbery is an 'Aragalaya' activist

Police claim suspect arrested over robbery is an 'Aragalaya' activist

Supreme Lanka Coalition to contest election with Dullas Alahapperuma's group?

Supreme Lanka Coalition to contest election with Dullas Alahapperuma's group?

Suspect arrested while transporting 125kg of Ammonium Nitrate

Suspect arrested while transporting 125kg of Ammonium Nitrate

A father's sincere request for help to cure 13-year-old daughter with rare disease

A father's sincere request for help to cure 13-year-old daughter with rare disease

Railway Department explains reason for train delays on Coastal Line

Railway Department explains reason for train delays on Coastal Line

Sri Lanka expecting financial assurances from bilateral creditors after Friday

Sri Lanka expecting financial assurances from bilateral creditors after Friday