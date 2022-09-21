SLFP MPs who accepted minister posts removed from party positions

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says that the MPs of the party who have accepted ministerial portfolios in the incumbent government have been removed from all their positions in the party.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page, the SLFP said that the parliamentarians in question have acted against the decision of the Central Committee of the SLFP by accepting the ministerial positions.

Accordingly, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Jagath Pushpakumara and Chamara Sampath Dassanayake have been removed from all positions held by them in the party and have also been stripped of their SLFP central committee membership.