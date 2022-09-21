PUCSL declines CEB request for longer power cuts

September 21, 2022   08:56 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that it has declined the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to extend the duration of the daily power cuts to 02 hours and 20 minutes starting from tomorrow (22).

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said the CEB request for longer power cuts from tomorrow was declined as the CEB has not justified the extension of the power cut with proper reasons.

Hence approval was given only to continue the prevailing power cut schedule of 01 hour and 20 minutes, he said. 

