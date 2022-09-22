Energy Minister meets religious leaders to discuss electricity tariff

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has held a discussion today with religious leaders and members of civil society.

In a tweet, minister said they discussed about the electricity tariff revision, tariff formulas and restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The discussion had also focused on renewable energy, roof top solar systems for religious institutions as well as alternative proposals.

State Minister of Power and Energy Indika Anuruddha had also participated in the meeting held at the ministry premises.