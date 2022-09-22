Sri Lanka receives another donation of urgently needed medicines, medical supplies from US

“Americares”, one of the world’s leading non-profit organizations focused on health and development, has donated urgently needed medical supplies for the people of Sri Lanka worth more than USD 773,000 (an estimated LKR 279,476,100.28).

The donation was made consequent to the request made by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington D.C., and under the purview of Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe.

The donation includes prenatal and lactation vitamins, chronic disease medications, intravascular catheters, syringes, and gloves that are urgently required from the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health, according to the embassy.

As a result of facilitating this deed, an MOU was signed between the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka and Americares enabling future donations to take place, the embassy said further in its statement.

A formal certificate handover ceremony took place at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington, D.C. to mark the momentous occasion, with His Excellency Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe and Sadhana Rajamoorthi, Americares Deputy Medical Officer for Americares.

This endeavor is in cooperation with the Ministry of Health Sri Lanka, and at a time that international aid and medicinal supplies are of importance to the island nation, the people of Sri Lanka and the Embassy of Sri Lanka convey their sincere appreciation and acknowledgement to Americares in their generous efforts and commitment to assist the nation.

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, the organization reaches 85 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies and emergency aid. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $20 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.