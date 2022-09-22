Few showers likely in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota may be rough at times.