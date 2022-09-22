Special notice from Exams Dept. on university admission

The applications for admission of university students based on the Advanced Level examination results of the year 2022, can be submitted without certificates issued through the one-day service, says the Department of Examinations.

Commissioner General of Examinations, L.M.D. Dharmasena mentioned that the certificate of results issued by the principal of the school or the result confirmation document obtained by paying a fee via the official website of the Department of Examinations is necessary to confirm the results of school applicants.

The Commissioner General further stated that for the external applicants, the result confirmation document obtained through the department’s website is valid when applying for university admission.