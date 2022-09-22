Estate worker killed in wasp attack in Kotmale

An estate worker of Vevandan estate in Kotmale Police division has lost his life due to a wasp attack.

Police said that they had initiated investigations after receiving information that two people were hospitalized after being attacked by wasps.

The two victims were identified to be aged 60 and 23. The elderly person had already succumbed to injuries during admission to the hospital, according to police.

The deceased person was reportedly a resident of the same area.