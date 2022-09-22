Committee on High Posts approves several top appointments

The appointment of three secretaries to ministries and an ambassador has been approved by the Committee on High Posts of Parliament, Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake says.

Accordingly, the Committee on High Posts of the Parliament has approved the appointment of Rodney Manoranjan Perera as the new Sri Lankan Ambassador to Japan.

Furthermore, appointments of Mr. B.L.A.J. Dharmakeerthi as the Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation, Mr. P.H.C. Rathnayake as the Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and Mr. S. Hettiarachchi as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security were also approved by the Committee on High Posts.

In addition, Mr. L.H. Ranjith Sepala as the chairman of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, Mr. Athula Priyadarshana De Silva as the Chairman of Lanka Electricity Company (Private) Limited (LECO) and Mr. Nishantha Ranatunga as the Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board was approved by the Committee on High Posts.