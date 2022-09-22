Committee on High Posts approves several top appointments

Committee on High Posts approves several top appointments

September 22, 2022   02:54 pm

The appointment of three secretaries to ministries and an ambassador has been approved by the Committee on High Posts of Parliament, Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake says.

Accordingly, the Committee on High Posts of the Parliament has approved the appointment of Rodney Manoranjan Perera as the new Sri Lankan Ambassador to Japan.

Furthermore, appointments of Mr. B.L.A.J. Dharmakeerthi as the Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation, Mr. P.H.C. Rathnayake as the Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and Mr. S. Hettiarachchi as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security were also approved by the Committee on High Posts.

In addition, Mr. L.H. Ranjith Sepala as the chairman of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, Mr. Athula Priyadarshana De Silva as the Chairman of Lanka Electricity Company (Private) Limited (LECO) and Mr. Nishantha Ranatunga as the Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board was approved by the Committee on High Posts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Speaker conveys President's clarification on talks with IMF

Speaker conveys President's clarification on talks with IMF

Speaker conveys President's clarification on talks with IMF

Father of three killed on wild elephant attack

Father of three killed on wild elephant attack

Minister responds to reports of aflatoxin in Thriposha

Minister responds to reports of aflatoxin in Thriposha

Easter attacks remain a mystery after 41 months - Fr. Rohan Silva

Easter attacks remain a mystery after 41 months - Fr. Rohan Silva

Terrorism Act not appropriate for the society - Mujibur

Terrorism Act not appropriate for the society - Mujibur

Health Minister rejects claims over Aflatoxin in 'Thriposha'

Health Minister rejects claims over Aflatoxin in 'Thriposha'

President meets Commonwealth Secretary-General during UK visit

President meets Commonwealth Secretary-General during UK visit