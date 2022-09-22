Will amend Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill: Minister

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has responded to Supreme Court’s determination on the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill which was submitted to the parliament.

In a Tweet, the minister mentioned that the Proposed Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill would be amended to cease the inconsistencies in line with the Supreme Court determination.

Earlier today, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhene, conveying the determination of the Supreme Court, informed that certain sections of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill must be passed by a special majority as well as a referendum.

The Supreme Court has further acknowledged that the relevant Amendment Bill can be passed by adding some more Articles to it.