Will amend Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill: Minister

Will amend Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill: Minister

September 22, 2022   04:05 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has responded to Supreme Court’s determination on the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill which was submitted to the parliament.

In a Tweet, the minister mentioned that the Proposed Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill would be amended to cease the inconsistencies in line with the Supreme Court determination.

Earlier today, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhene, conveying the determination of the Supreme Court, informed that certain sections of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill must be passed by a special majority as well as a referendum.

The Supreme Court has further acknowledged that the relevant Amendment Bill can be passed by adding some more Articles to it.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dry rations distributed to schools to prepare lunch for students

Dry rations distributed to schools to prepare lunch for students

Dry rations distributed to schools to prepare lunch for students

There's 'some deal' between govt and rice mill owners, farmers complain

There's 'some deal' between govt and rice mill owners, farmers complain

Providing relief is difficult, but need to keep people alive - Wimalaweera

Providing relief is difficult, but need to keep people alive - Wimalaweera

Speaker conveys President's clarification on talks with IMF

Speaker conveys President's clarification on talks with IMF

Father of three killed on wild elephant attack

Father of three killed on wild elephant attack

Minister responds to reports of aflatoxin in Thriposha

Minister responds to reports of aflatoxin in Thriposha

Easter attacks remain a mystery after 41 months - Fr. Rohan Silva

Easter attacks remain a mystery after 41 months - Fr. Rohan Silva