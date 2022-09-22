Power cut duration extended from Sep. 23-25

Power cut duration extended from Sep. 23-25

September 22, 2022   07:35 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the request of the CEB for power cuts of 2 hours and 20 minutes from 23rd to 25th September. The decision was taken after considering the unavailability of Old Laxapana Stage 1, lack of fuel availability at Westcoast and due to sudden increase in demand, according to the PUCSL. The power cut schedule is as follows: Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - One hour during daytime and one hour and 20minutes at night

