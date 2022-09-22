Foreign envoys assure support for Sri Lanka to recover from economic crisis

Foreign ambassadors have assured President Ranil Wickremesinghe their support to get the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Sri Lanka to recover from the economic crisis.

They made this assurance this afternoon (Sep. 22) at the Ambassadors’ Forum on Debt Restructuring and IMF Program held at the President’s Office chaired by the President.

Ambassadors from 23 countries, both members and non-members of Paris Club participated at the Forum.

The foreign ambassadors expressed their confidence that Sri Lanka would be able to get out of this situation.

President Wickremesinghe emphasized that it was the government’s expectation to overcome the economic challenge that the country is facing and assured that all possible measures would be taken in the endeavour.

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Finance Ministry Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana explained the progress of the discussions held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the current economic situation in Sri Lanka.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that it was a challenge the country had to face to ensure a better future for the next generation. The President said further that transparency and equal treatment would be ensured and maintained at all times.

Ministers of State Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Tharaka Balasuriya, Shehan Semasinghe, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security, Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aruni Wijewardane and government officials attended the event.