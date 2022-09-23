Sri Lankan HC and Indian National Security Advisor review bilateral relations

September 22, 2022   11:58 pm

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda met with National Security Advisor of India, Shri Ajit Kumar Doval, at the latter’s office in New Delhi today (Sep. 22), as part of the regular and ongoing dialogue between them.

Their discussion centered on a comprehensive review of the status of the relations between India and Sri Lanka. Priority areas for future cooperation were also discussed.

Deputy National Security Advisor of India Ambassador Vikram Misri and the Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi Niluka Kadurugamuwa also participated in the meeting.

