FR petitions against detaining Mudalige and other activists fixed for support

September 23, 2022   12:11 pm

The Supreme Court has fixed the date to support fundamental rights (FR) petitions challenging the detention of ‘Aragalaya’ activists Wasantha Mudalige and others under Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The petitions were called before Supreme Court’s three-judge bench presided over by Priynatha Jayawardena today.

Accordingly, the FR petitions filed against the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor and the other activists are scheduled to be taken up on the 18th of October.

An FR petition was filed before the Supreme Court Attorney-at-Law Ravihara Pinnaduwage, challenging the detention order issued by the Defence. The Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigation Department, the Director of Terrorist Investigation Division (TID), Defence Secretary and the Attorney General were named as respondents of the FR petition.

