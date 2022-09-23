Royal Park murder: SC grants leave to proceed with FR against presidential pardon

Royal Park murder: SC grants leave to proceed with FR against presidential pardon

September 23, 2022   02:01 pm

The Supreme Court has granted leave to proceed with the fundamental rights (FR) petition filed challenging former President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to grant presidential pardon to Royal Park murder convict Jude Jayamaha.

The case was called before Supreme Court’s three-judge bench presided over by Priyantha Jayawardena today.

In early November 2019, former President Sirisena released the convict, who was sentenced to death over the Royal Park murder case in 2005, on presidential pardon.

Shramantha Jayamaha was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Swedish national, Yvonne Jonsson on July 01, 2005, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Colombo High Court.

In 2012, the Appeals Court overturned the sentence on Shramantha Jayamaha from 12 years to a death sentence.

Later, in October 2013, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence given by the Appeals Court to Shramantha Jayamaha.

Yvonne Jonsson was residing at her apartment on the 23rd floor of the Royal Park complex in Rajagiriya while her body was found on the 19th floor.

Following backlash on the move, Sirisena clarified that granting of the presidential pardon was carried out on the recommendations of a special committee of officials, civil organizations, and several distinguished members of the society, citing that Jayamaha has served his sentence in prison with good behaviour and conduct while undertaking studies to complete his external degree and to work for a PhD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated 47.79% against USD since Jan 01: report

Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated 47.79% against USD since Jan 01: report

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.23

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

List of MPs nominated to National Council announced

List of MPs nominated to National Council announced

Cabinet nod to import Glyphosate for 6 months for all agricultural activities

Cabinet nod to import Glyphosate for 6 months for all agricultural activities

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Power cuts of 10-12 hours possible again, PUCSL warns (English)

Power cuts of 10-12 hours possible again, PUCSL warns (English)