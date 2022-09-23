Coal tender cancelled, Minister Kanchana says

On the request of the Ministry of Power and Energy, the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday (Sep. 23) decided to cancel the Coal Tender that was awarded on August 25.

In a Tweet, the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera emphasized that the selected supplier has communicated the inability to perform the tender, citing concerns on the impact on legal cases filed and payment guarantee risk.

The Lanka Coal Company will publish a new International Open Competitive Tender that will allow any suitable supplier that has the ability to provide Coal on a long-term credit basis, the minister said further.