Coal tender cancelled, Minister Kanchana says

Coal tender cancelled, Minister Kanchana says

September 23, 2022   03:45 pm

On the request of the Ministry of Power and Energy, the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday (Sep. 23) decided to cancel the Coal Tender that was awarded on August 25.

In a Tweet, the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera emphasized that the selected supplier has communicated the inability to perform the tender, citing concerns on the impact on legal cases filed and payment guarantee risk.

The Lanka Coal Company will publish a new International Open Competitive Tender that will allow any suitable supplier that has the ability to provide Coal on a long-term credit basis, the minister said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Religious places in need of assistance being identified: Buddhist Affairs Dept.

Religious places in need of assistance being identified: Buddhist Affairs Dept.

Religious places in need of assistance being identified: Buddhist Affairs Dept.

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated 47.79% against USD since Jan 01: report

Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated 47.79% against USD since Jan 01: report

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.23

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

List of MPs nominated to National Council announced

List of MPs nominated to National Council announced

Cabinet nod to import Glyphosate for 6 months for all agricultural activities

Cabinet nod to import Glyphosate for 6 months for all agricultural activities

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm