Sathosa slashes prices of several essential food items

Sathosa slashes prices of several essential food items

September 23, 2022   05:50 pm

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of several essential food items including rice and sugar.

It has announced that the new reduced prices will be effective from September 30.

The revised prices are as follows;

 

Food item (1kg)

Prevailing price 

Reduced price 

New price 

Onion  

Rs.175

Rs.25

Rs.150

White Sugar(Imported)

Rs.285

Rs.7

Rs.278

White Raw Rice (Imported)  

Rs.185

Rs.6

Rs.179

Nadu Rice (Imported) 

Rs.194

Rs.9

Rs.185

 

Red Dhal (Imported)  

Rs.429

Rs.14

Rs.415

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Religious places in need of assistance being identified: Buddhist Affairs Dept.

Religious places in need of assistance being identified: Buddhist Affairs Dept.

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated 47.79% against USD since Jan 01: report

Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated 47.79% against USD since Jan 01: report

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.23

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

List of MPs nominated to National Council announced

List of MPs nominated to National Council announced

Cabinet nod to import Glyphosate for 6 months for all agricultural activities

Cabinet nod to import Glyphosate for 6 months for all agricultural activities