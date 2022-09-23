Sathosa slashes prices of several essential food items
September 23, 2022 05:50 pm
Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of several essential food items including rice and sugar.
It has announced that the new reduced prices will be effective from September 30.
The revised prices are as follows;
|
Food item (1kg)
|
Prevailing price
|
Reduced price
|
New price
|
Onion
|
Rs.175
|
Rs.25
|
Rs.150
|
White Sugar(Imported)
|
Rs.285
|
Rs.7
|
Rs.278
|
White Raw Rice (Imported)
|
Rs.185
|
Rs.6
|
Rs.179
|
Nadu Rice (Imported)
|
Rs.194
|
Rs.9
|
Rs.185
|
Red Dhal (Imported)
|
Rs.429
|
Rs.14
|
Rs.415