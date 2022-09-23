China donates another medicine consignment to Sri Lanka

China donates another medicine consignment to Sri Lanka

September 23, 2022   05:57 pm

China has donated another consignment of medicines worth RMB 12.5 million (approximately LKR 650 million).

The donation, made under China’s RMB 500 million emergency humanitarian assistance through China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), has departed Chengdu and is expected to arrive in Colombo later today via a charter flight of Sichuan Airlines.

The consignment consists of:
• 100,800 PF.Syrs of Recombinant Human Erythropoietin Alpha Injection
• 270,000 doses of Rabies Vaccine
• 4,500 bottles of Fat Emulsion Injection
• 2,400 vials of Pemetrexed Disodium for Injection-100mg
• 1,520 vials of PD for Injection-500mg

More medicines and medical supplies worth LKR 5 billion will be handed over and delivered to hospitals and patients across the island in the coming months, according to Chinese Embassy in Colombo.

China will continue working closely with Sri Lanka to provide more assistance to the people in current difficulties, the embassy said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Religious places in need of assistance being identified: Buddhist Affairs Dept.

Religious places in need of assistance being identified: Buddhist Affairs Dept.

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated 47.79% against USD since Jan 01: report

Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated 47.79% against USD since Jan 01: report

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.23

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

Health Ministry summons PHIU chief over comments on aflatoxin in Thriposha

List of MPs nominated to National Council announced

List of MPs nominated to National Council announced

Cabinet nod to import Glyphosate for 6 months for all agricultural activities

Cabinet nod to import Glyphosate for 6 months for all agricultural activities