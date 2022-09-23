China donates another medicine consignment to Sri Lanka

China has donated another consignment of medicines worth RMB 12.5 million (approximately LKR 650 million).

The donation, made under China’s RMB 500 million emergency humanitarian assistance through China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), has departed Chengdu and is expected to arrive in Colombo later today via a charter flight of Sichuan Airlines.

The consignment consists of:

• 100,800 PF.Syrs of Recombinant Human Erythropoietin Alpha Injection

• 270,000 doses of Rabies Vaccine

• 4,500 bottles of Fat Emulsion Injection

• 2,400 vials of Pemetrexed Disodium for Injection-100mg

• 1,520 vials of PD for Injection-500mg

More medicines and medical supplies worth LKR 5 billion will be handed over and delivered to hospitals and patients across the island in the coming months, according to Chinese Embassy in Colombo.

China will continue working closely with Sri Lanka to provide more assistance to the people in current difficulties, the embassy said further.