One killed, another injured in shooting at Ahungalla

September 24, 2022   07:11 am

Unidentified gunmen have opened fire at two individuals who were travelling in a three-wheeler at Bogahapitiya in Ahungalla.

According to the police, one of the victims succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital.

Police said that the shooting incident had taken place last night (23) while the victims were traveling in a three-wheeler along Uragaha Road in Bogahapitiya.

They were both admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital with gunshot wounds while one of them, a 29-year-old resident of Ahungalla, had succumbed to injuries shortly after. 

The other injured person, a 24-year-old youth also from Ahungalla, is currently receiving treatment at the Balapitiya Hospital.

Police said that a 12-bore gun had been used in the shooting and that 05 empty bullet casings have been discovered at the scene of the crime. 

No further information has been uncovered regarding the suspects involved.

