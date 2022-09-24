Several areas to receive few showers today

Several areas to receive few showers today

September 24, 2022   07:18 am

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly or north-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota may be rough at times.

