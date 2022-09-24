Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to address UNGA today

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry who is leading the Sri Lanka delegation to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (77th UNGA) has met a number of leaders of delegations of the UN member states and addressed several high-level events in New York.

Foreign Minister Sabry met the President of the United States of America Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at a dinner reception hosted by the US President.

He also met the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. Bilateral discussions were also held with the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the US Victoria Nuland, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Abshir Omar Jama, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia Jenelly Matundu, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov and the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan and the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

Foreign Minister Sabry addressed the Ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, Ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative hosted by China.

The Minister also met the Assistant Secretary General and Regional Director for the Asia Pacific of the UNDP Kanni Wignarajah for a discussion on future UNDP projects in Sri Lanka, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Sabry is scheduled to address the 77th UNGA today, 24 September 2022.