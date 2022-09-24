Police fire tear gas at protesters in Colombo

September 24, 2022   04:40 pm

The police have fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters at the Dean’s Road, Maradana.

The demonstration was organized by the Socialist Youth Union.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the protest march commenced at the Lipton Roundabout and proceeded towards the Maradana area through Dean’s Road to reach the Colombo Fort railway station.

However, the protesters were tear-gassed by the police near the Ministry of Health.

